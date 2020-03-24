Industry

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) stock Plunged by -4.85 yesterday

By Richard Addington

Valaris plc (NYSE: VAL) is -92.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $17.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The VAL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $2.80 for the next 12 months. It is also 97.62% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are -100.0% lower than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.50, the stock is -74.82% and -87.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.16 million and changing -4.85% at the moment leaves the stock -90.76% off its SMA200. VAL registered -97.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -92.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8614 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.3717.

The stock witnessed a -88.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -91.35%, and is -27.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 41.12% over the week and 31.19% over the month.

Valaris plc (VAL) has around 5800 employees, a market worth around $80.95M and $2.05B in sales. and $2.05B in sales Profit margin for the company is -9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.47% and -97.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

Valaris plc (VAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Valaris plc (VAL) is a “Hold”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 8 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Valaris plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.5 with sales reaching $470.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 82.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.00% in year-over-year returns.

Valaris plc (VAL) Top Institutional Holders

Valaris plc (VAL) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Valaris plc (VAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 16 times.

