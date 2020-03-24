Vaxart Inc. (VXRT) Vs. Fortinet Inc. (FTNT): Which Is Riskier?

Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares are 427.82% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.78% or $0.05 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +512.58% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.14% down YTD and 505.76% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 56.78% and 69.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

1 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the VXRT stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.50. The forecasts give the Vaxart Inc. stock a price target range of $3.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.33% or 38.33%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.02, up 120.00% from -$0.86 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 7,328,715 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT), on the other hand, is trading around $85.90 with a market cap of $13.16B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $125.78 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.7 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fortinet Inc. (FTNT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FTNT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $318.5 million. This represented a 38.95% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $521.7 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.42 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $3.37 billion from $3.21 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $808.1 million while total current assets were at $2.36 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $396.4 million, significantly higher than the $282.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $368.9 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 127 times at Fortinet Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 63 times and accounting for 130,730 shares. Insider sales totaled 302,470 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 64 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 26.85M shares after the latest sales, with -0.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 11.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.20% with a share float percentage of 145.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fortinet Inc. having a total of 907 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.39 million shares worth more than $1.86 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 10.83 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.16 billion and represent 6.28% of shares outstanding.