Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is attracting new Institutional Money

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) is -34.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.08 and a high of $16.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The VIAV stock was last observed hovering at around $9.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.89% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 23.85% higher than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.90, the stock is -17.89% and -28.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.52 million and changing 1.96% at the moment leaves the stock -30.75% off its SMA200. VIAV registered -18.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.28.

The stock witnessed a -30.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.55%, and is -0.10% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.84% over the week and 8.93% over the month.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $2.28B and $1.17B in sales. and $1.17B in sales Current P/E ratio is 55.00 and Fwd P/E is 12.81. Profit margin for the company is 3.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.52% and -39.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viavi Solutions Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $277.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 115.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Top Institutional Holders

438 institutions hold shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV), with 1.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.83% while institutional investors hold 99.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 230.00M, and float is at 228.35M with Short Float at 5.65%. Institutions hold 98.79% of the Float.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) Insider Activity

A total of 77 insider transactions have happened at Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Staley Gary W, the company’s SVP Global Sales NSE. SEC filings show that Staley Gary W sold 1,462 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $13.51 per share for a total of $19752.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40890.0 shares.

Viavi Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that RONDINONE RALPH (SVP Global Operations NSE) sold a total of 2,398 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $13.51 per share for $32397.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27398.0 shares of the VIAV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, Siebert Kevin Christopher (SVP Gen. Counsel & Secretary) disposed off 2,034 shares at an average price of $13.51 for $27479.0. The insider now directly holds 35,222 shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV).

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RADCOM Ltd. (RDCM) that is trading -20.77% down over the past 12 months. EXFO Inc. (EXFO) is -35.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.23% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.96.