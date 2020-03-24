Volatility Returns To Facebook Inc. (FB), United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares are -27.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.09% or -$1.63 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.02% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.94% down YTD and -28.13% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.43% and -29.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 11, 2020, Pivotal Research Group recommended the FB stock is a Sell, while earlier, Edward Jones had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 28, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $148.10 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $244.06. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 39.32.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.20% in the current quarter to $1.92, up from the $0.85 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.02, up 20.40% from $6.43 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.79 and $2.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $10.86 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 227 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1,532 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,633,560 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 12,671,376. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 270,301 and 480,095 in purchases and sales respectively.

Newstead Jennifer, a VP and General Counsel at the company, sold 97 shares worth $16952.0 at $174.76 per share on Mar 10. The VP and General Counsel had earlier sold another 97 FB shares valued at $14628.0 on Mar 17. The shares were sold at $150.80 per share. Newstead Jennifer (VP and General Counsel) sold 97 shares at $196.30 per share on Mar 03 for a total of $19041.0 while FISCHER DAVID B., (Chief Revenue Officer) sold 11,142 shares on Feb 27 for $2.14 million with each share fetching $192.00.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL), on the other hand, is trading around $26.25 with a market cap of $6.54B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $69.21 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.07% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

UAL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $6.58 billion. This represented a 39.58% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $10.89 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.48 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.63 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $52.61 billion from $52.2 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $2.18 billion while total current assets were at $8.19 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $6.91 billion, significantly higher than the $6.16 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $2.38 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 53 times at United Airlines Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 39 times and accounting for 206,462 shares. Insider sales totaled 91,916 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 25.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.05M shares after the latest sales, with 24.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 246.90M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with United Airlines Holdings Inc. having a total of 887 institutions that hold shares in the company.