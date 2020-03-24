Volatility Returns To Fox Corporation (FOXA), Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) shares are -45.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.76% or -$0.79 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.97% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.16% down YTD and -45.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.87% and -43.87% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 24, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the FOXA stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Atlantic Equities had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 12, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $20.20 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $38.76. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 47.88.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 600.00% in the current quarter to $0.73, down from the $0.76 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.41, up 9.20% from $2.63 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.65 and $0.85. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.78 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 7 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,703,000 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 617,000. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC), on the other hand, is trading around $13.27 with a market cap of $4.68B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $33.82 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BHC’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.67 billion. This represented a -19.83% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.22 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$4.30 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.96 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $33.86 billion from $31.67 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.5 billion, significantly higher than the $1.5 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.23 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 52 times at Bausch Health Companies Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 509,476 shares. Insider sales totaled 114,574 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 21 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.37M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.80% with a share float percentage of 351.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bausch Health Companies Inc. having a total of 531 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FIL LTD with over 26.95 million shares worth more than $806.27 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, FIL LTD held 7.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Paulson & Company, Inc., with the investment firm holding over 20.84 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $623.5 million and represent 5.92% of shares outstanding.