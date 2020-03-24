Volatility Returns To Linde plc (LIN), Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF)

Linde plc (NYSE: LIN) shares are -29.54% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.86% or -$1.3 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.24% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -34.17% down YTD and -28.37% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.27% and -31.30% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 10, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the LIN stock is a Overweight, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 13, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the LIN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 3 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $150.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $227.67. The forecasts give the Linde plc stock a price target range of $265.02 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $161.42. The two limits represent an upside potential of 43.4% or 7.07%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.70% in the current quarter to $1.9, up from the $1.69 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.14, up 2.30% from $7.34 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.9 and $2.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.08 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 52 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 694,401 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 646,971. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 182,141 and 119,497 in purchases and sales respectively.

ANGEL STEPHEN F, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $304940.0 at $152.47 per share on Mar 16. The Director had earlier bought another 1,400 LIN shares valued at $222208.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $158.72 per share. Enders Thomas (Director) bought 3,400 shares at $160.31 per share on Mar 13 for a total of $545054.0 while ANGEL STEPHEN F, (Chief Executive Officer) bought 2,000 shares on Mar 12 for $324800.0 with each share fetching $162.40.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF), on the other hand, is trading around $21.36 with a market cap of $5.83B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $50.67 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.84% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FNF’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $98.0 million. This represented a 95.85% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.36 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.19 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.14 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.12 billion, significantly higher than the $943.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.02 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at Fidelity National Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 388,852 shares. Insider sales totaled 233,401 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.4M shares after the latest sales, with 3.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.80% with a share float percentage of 261.62M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fidelity National Financial Inc. having a total of 742 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 25.69 million shares worth more than $1.16 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 19.76 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $895.96 million and represent 7.17% of shares outstanding.