Volatility Returns To MGM Resorts International (MGM), Halliburton Company (HAL)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) shares are -72.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.44% or $0.04 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +55.08% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -73.58% down YTD and -72.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.73% and -70.85% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, Argus recommended the MGM stock is a Hold, while earlier, Susquehanna had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 18, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the MGM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $32.67. The forecasts give the MGM Resorts International stock a price target range of $41.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 77.68% or 8.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1,403.80% in the current quarter to $0.02, down from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.58, down -6.60% from $3.88 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.45 and $0.29. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.18 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 59 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 7,190,235 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,327,311. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 286,352 and 798,517 in purchases and sales respectively.

MURREN JAMES, a CHAIRMAN & CEO at the company, sold 303,160 shares worth $9.75 million at $32.15 per share on Feb 19. The CHAIRMAN & CEO had earlier sold another 385,840 MGM shares valued at $12.41 million on Feb 20. The shares were sold at $32.17 per share. Meister Keith A. (Director) bought 295,000 shares at $31.21 per share on Nov 15 for a total of $9.21 million while Meister Keith A., (Director) bought 79,000 shares on Nov 04 for $2.32 million with each share fetching $29.43.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL), on the other hand, is trading around $5.24 with a market cap of $4.60B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.30 and spell out a more modest performance – a 72.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Halliburton Company (HAL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HAL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $141.0 million. This represented a 97.28% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.19 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.89 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.76 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $25.38 billion from $26.79 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.44 billion, significantly lower than the $3.16 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $915.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 74 times at Halliburton Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 625,346 shares. Insider sales totaled 134,111 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 58 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -42.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.75M shares after the latest sales, with 31.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.20% with a share float percentage of 877.09M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Halliburton Company having a total of 1,088 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 96.22 million shares worth more than $2.35 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 59.39 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.45 billion and represent 6.75% of shares outstanding.