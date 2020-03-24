Volatility Returns To Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), Ameren Corporation (AEE)

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) shares are -40.39% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.44% or -$1.21 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.16% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.49% down YTD and -39.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -15.60% and -38.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On September 24, 2019, Wells Fargo recommended the OMC stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, CFRA had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on February 12, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the OMC stock is a “Hold. 3 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $48.30 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $78.75. The forecasts give the Omnicom Group Inc. stock a price target range of $90.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $57.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.33% or 16.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.20% in the current quarter to $1.23, up from the $1.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $6.31, up 1.10% from $6.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.59 and $1.78. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.69 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 36 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 178,974 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 156,200. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 5,400 and 2,844 in purchases and sales respectively.

RICE LINDA JOHNSON, a Director at the company, sold 463 shares worth $35716.0 at $77.14 per share on Oct 29. The Director had earlier sold another 540 OMC shares valued at $42115.0 on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $77.99 per share. Castellaneta Andrew (SVP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold 3,000 shares at $75.78 per share on Oct 17 for a total of $227340.0 while RICE LINDA JOHNSON, (Director) sold 442 shares on Aug 29 for $33638.0 with each share fetching $76.11.

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE), on the other hand, is trading around $61.37 with a market cap of $16.01B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $89.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 31.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.27 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ameren Corporation (AEE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AEE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 21.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $91.0 million. This represented a 93.09% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.32 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.38 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.28 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $28.93 billion from $28.55 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.17 billion, significantly higher than the $2.17 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$272.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 59 times at Ameren Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 37 times and accounting for 391,765 shares. Insider sales totaled 185,909 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 15.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.13M shares after the latest sales, with 42.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.10% with a share float percentage of 245.10M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ameren Corporation having a total of 782 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 29.4 million shares worth more than $2.16 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 16.84 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.24 billion and represent 6.86% of shares outstanding.