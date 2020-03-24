Volatility Returns To SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS), Grubhub Inc. (GRUB)

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) shares are -66.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 7.90% or $0.77 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +55.85% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -71.54% down YTD and -67.94% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.00% and -69.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 21, 2019, Goldman recommended the SEAS stock is a Buy, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 20, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $10.52 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.70. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 65.73.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1,650.00% in the current quarter to -$0.43, up from the -$0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.9, up 0.10% from $1.1 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.35 and $0.83. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.16 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 46 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 163,735 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 18,961,372. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 26,491 and 96,773 in purchases and sales respectively.

Taylor George Anthony, sold 16,271 shares worth $338600.0 at $20.81 per share on Mar 06. The insider had earlier sold another 8,107 SEAS shares valued at $104528.0 on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $12.89 per share. Taylor George Anthony sold 9,732 shares at $23.63 per share on Mar 05 for a total of $229967.0 while Taylor George Anthony, sold 2,512 shares on Mar 04 for $63378.0 with each share fetching $25.23.

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB), on the other hand, is trading around $30.13 with a market cap of $2.76B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $50.38 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.03 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Grubhub Inc. (GRUB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

GRUB’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -0.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $147.1 million. This represented a 56.9% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $341.27 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.29 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $2.37 billion from $2.38 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $49.27 million while total current assets were at $566.32 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $182.62 million, significantly lower than the $225.53 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $78.93 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 187 times at Grubhub Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 97 times and accounting for 122,622 shares. Insider sales totaled 80,486 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 90 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 332.46k shares after the latest sales, with 29.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 91.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grubhub Inc. having a total of 424 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 14.01 million shares worth more than $681.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 15.25% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the investment firm holding over 9.77 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $475.09 million and represent 10.64% of shares outstanding.