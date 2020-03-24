Volatility Returns To United Technologies Corporation (UTX), Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY)

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE: UTX) shares are -49.95% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.18% or -$7.58 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.59% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -52.69% down YTD and -49.60% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -17.57% and -50.53% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 03, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the UTX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Initiated the stock as a Buy on January 31, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $74.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $158.75. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 52.79.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.40% in the current quarter to $1.67, down from the $1.91 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $8.01, up 0.30% from $8.26 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.55 and $2.37. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $9.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 46 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 83 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 988,112 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 894,611. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 422,056 and 380,442 in purchases and sales respectively.

HAYES GREGORY, a Chairman, President and CEO at the company, sold 92,916 shares worth $14.35 million at $154.41 per share on Feb 12. The EVP & Chief HR Officer had earlier sold another 4,185 UTX shares valued at $584041.0 on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $139.56 per share. Dumais Michael R (EVP, Operations & Strategy) sold 18,640 shares at $154.35 per share on Feb 12 for a total of $2.88 million while Gitlin David L., (President & CEO, Carrier) sold 51,491 shares on Feb 12 for $7.94 million with each share fetching $154.12.

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY), on the other hand, is trading around $12.13 with a market cap of $4.62B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $34.21 and spell out a more modest performance – a 64.54% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.18 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ALLY’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 46.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $487.0 million. This represented a 80.06% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.44 billion.

The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $4.05 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at Ally Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 22 times and accounting for 535,069 shares. Insider sales totaled 236,174 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 23 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.75M shares after the latest sales, with 23.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.80% with a share float percentage of 371.65M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ally Financial Inc. having a total of 731 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.5 million shares worth more than $1.15 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harris Associates L.P., with the investment firm holding over 34.48 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 billion and represent 9.21% of shares outstanding.