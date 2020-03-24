WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) makes -23.51% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: WEC) is -23.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $72.08 and a high of $109.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The WEC stock was last observed hovering at around $74.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.2% off its average median price target of $95.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.55% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 18.52% higher than the price target low of $87.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $70.89, the stock is -27.51% and -27.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.84 million and changing -4.32% at the moment leaves the stock -22.96% off its SMA200. WEC registered -10.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -24.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $97.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $91.96.

The stock witnessed a -30.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.10%, and is -23.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.41% over the week and 8.99% over the month.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) has around 7509 employees, a market worth around $25.85B and $7.52B in sales. and $7.52B in sales Current P/E ratio is 19.80 and Fwd P/E is 17.76. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.65% and -35.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WEC Energy Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.33 with sales reaching $2.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.80% in year-over-year returns.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Top Institutional Holders

1,184 institutions hold shares in WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC), with 690.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.20% while institutional investors hold 78.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 364.70M, and float is at 314.80M with Short Float at 2.43%. Institutions hold 78.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 40.44 million shares valued at $3.73 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.82% of the WEC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 29.64 million shares valued at $2.73 billion to account for 9.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 17.72 million shares representing 5.62% and valued at over $1.63 billion, while Magellan Asset Management Ltd holds 4.46% of the shares totaling 14.07 million with a market value of $1.3 billion.

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Insider Activity

A total of 65 insider transactions have happened at WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Krueger Daniel, the company’s EVP WEC Infrastructure. SEC filings show that Krueger Daniel sold 5,285 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 26 at a price of $101.23 per share for a total of $535019.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4393.0 shares.

WEC Energy Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Metcalfe Tom (Pres. WI Utilities) sold a total of 8,835 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $102.07 per share for $901832.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5234.0 shares of the WEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 19, Garvin Robert M (Exec Vice President – Ext Affs) disposed off 33,910 shares at an average price of $102.58 for $3.48 million. The insider now directly holds 9,529 shares of WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC).

WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading -16.79% down over the past 12 months. Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is -15.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.26% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.63 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.84.