Well positioned to deliver growth? – Ford Motor Company (F), Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) shares are -56.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.39% or -$0.32 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.26% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -57.43% down YTD and -57.39% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -19.96% and -49.18% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 24, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the F stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 07, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the F stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.01 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $8.86. The forecasts give the Ford Motor Company stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 69.15% or -0.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -20.00% in the current quarter to $0.15, down from the $0.44 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.71, down -5.80% from $1.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.72 and $0.32. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.06 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 59 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,139,852 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,157,418. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,727,872 and 1,722,340 in purchases and sales respectively.

LECHLEITER JOHN C, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $53586.0 at $5.36 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 F shares valued at $50990.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $5.10 per share. LECHLEITER JOHN C (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $8.14 per share on Feb 12 for a total of $81400.0 while HACKETT JAMES P, (President and CEO) sold 20,000 shares on Feb 03 for $177200.0 with each share fetching $8.86.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), on the other hand, is trading around $31.45 with a market cap of $134.29B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $56.25 and spell out a more modest performance – a 44.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

XOM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 4.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.74 billion. This represented a 86.99% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $67.17 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.33 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.41 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $362.6 billion from $359.36 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $29.72 billion, significantly lower than the $36.01 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $5.36 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 82 times at Exxon Mobil Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 41 times and accounting for 1,128,368 shares. Insider sales totaled 212,277 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 41 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.05M shares after the latest sales, with 52.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.30% with a share float percentage of 4.23B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Exxon Mobil Corporation having a total of 3,303 institutions that hold shares in the company.