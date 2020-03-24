Well positioned to deliver growth? – Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP), Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ: MCHP) shares are -37.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.84% or $5.87 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +23.25% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -41.75% down YTD and -36.01% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 17.46% and -37.66% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 10, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the MCHP stock is a Buy, while earlier, B. Riley FBR had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 19, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the MCHP stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 20 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $65.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $112.11. The forecasts give the Microchip Technology Incorporated stock a price target range of $140.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $70.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.21% or 6.41%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.80% in the current quarter to $1.28, down from the $1.48 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.45, down -4.30% from $6.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.48 and $1.62. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.2 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 139 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 124 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 332,487 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 147,151. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 78,906 and 44,387 in purchases and sales respectively.

DREHOBL STEPHEN V, a Senior VP, MCU8/MCU16 BU at the company, sold 5,453 shares worth $550753.0 at $101.00 per share on Feb 24. The Senior VP and CFO had earlier sold another 1,799 MCHP shares valued at $181699.0 on Feb 24. The shares were sold at $101.00 per share. LITTLE MITCHELL R (Senior VP, WW Client Engagemnt) sold 3,424 shares at $101.00 per share on Feb 24 for a total of $345824.0 while SIMONCIC RICHARD J, (Senior VP, Analog/Intrfce BU) sold 4,091 shares on Feb 24 for $413191.0 with each share fetching $101.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE:APLE), on the other hand, is trading around $6.40 with a market cap of $1.43B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 54.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.72 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

APLE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 18.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $15.08 million. This represented a 94.8% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $289.97 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.11 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.15 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $381.67 million, significantly lower than the $404.81 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $306.78 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 34 times at Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 704,454 shares. Insider sales totaled 100,288 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 14.91M shares after the latest sales, with 5.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.50% with a share float percentage of 208.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. having a total of 372 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.72 million shares worth more than $515.37 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 17.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $281.03 million and represent 7.73% of shares outstanding.