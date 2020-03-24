Well positioned to deliver growth? – Unum Group (UNM), BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) shares are -64.40% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.70% or -$0.18 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.35% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -66.05% down YTD and -64.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.63% and -65.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 10, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the UNM stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 11, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $10.38 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $27.50. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 62.25.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.20% in the current quarter to $1.39, up from the $1.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.71, up 2.10% from $5.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.29 and $1.45. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 35 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 353,543 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 74,685. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 282,773 and 73,083 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier sold another 1,602 UNM shares valued at $53742.0 on May 28. The shares were sold at $33.55 per share.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA), on the other hand, is trading around $21.15 with a market cap of $4.34B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $41.64 and spell out a more modest performance – a 49.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.8 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BWA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $67.0 million. This represented a 97.38% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.56 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.07 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.09 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $9.7 billion from $10.2 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.01 billion, significantly lower than the $1.13 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $527.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 35 times at BorgWarner Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 249,027 shares. Insider sales totaled 25,430 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.61M shares after the latest sales, with 18.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.70% with a share float percentage of 204.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BorgWarner Inc. having a total of 783 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.77 million shares worth more than $987.57 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 15.32 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $664.58 million and represent 7.42% of shares outstanding.