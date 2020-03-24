What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shares are -11.20% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.81% or $8.53 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.41% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -16.35% down YTD and -11.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.67% and -11.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 03, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the EA stock is a Market Perform, while earlier, MKM Partners had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 17, 2020. 33 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the EA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 33 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 19 recommend buying, with 4 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $95.47 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $119.34. The forecasts give the Electronic Arts Inc. stock a price target range of $137.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $100.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 30.31% or 4.53%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.40% in the current quarter to $0.97, down from the $1.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.68, up 4.90% from $4.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.18 and $0.62. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.93 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 98 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 216 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 852,898 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,123,311. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 417,384 and 1,715,453 in purchases and sales respectively.

Singh Vijayanthimala, a Chief People Officer at the company, sold 500 shares worth $50960.0 at $101.92 per share on Mar 02. The COO & CFO had earlier sold another 5,200 EA shares valued at $523906.0 on Mar 10. The shares were sold at $100.75 per share. Miele Laura (Chief Studios Officer) sold 785 shares at $101.92 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $80007.0 while Bruzzo Chris, (Chief Marketing Officer) sold 2,500 shares on Mar 02 for $262019.0 with each share fetching $104.81.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME), on the other hand, is trading around $9.45 with a market cap of $15.70B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $101.34 and spell out a more modest performance – a 90.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TME’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $173.0 million. This represented a 80.99% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $910.0 million.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.99 billion from $7.12 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $91.0 million while total current assets were at $3.54 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $583.0 million, significantly higher than the $543.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $583.0 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 100.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.10% with a share float percentage of 301.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tencent Music Entertainment Group having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company.