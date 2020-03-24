What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), MFA Financial Inc. (MFA)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) shares are -50.63% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.27% or -$0.8 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.38% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -51.61% down YTD and -50.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.23% and -44.78% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 04, 2020, Maxim Group recommended the HPE stock is a Hold, while earlier, Citigroup had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on March 16, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $7.83 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.13. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 48.25.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.36, down from the $0.42 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.76, down -4.20% from $1.77 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.33 and $0.49. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.9 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 70 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 52 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,345,150 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,061,872. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 7,407 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ricci Jeff T, a SVP, Controller & PAO at the company, sold 9,255 shares worth $147155.0 at $15.90 per share on Dec 12. The CSO, Pres Hybrid IT had earlier sold another 16,884 HPE shares valued at $246675.0 on Jan 28. The shares were sold at $14.61 per share. Davis Philip (CSO, Pres Hybrid IT) sold 20,804 shares at $15.91 per share on Dec 12 for a total of $331012.0 while Melkote Keerti, (President Intelligent Edge) sold 66,130 shares on Dec 12 for $1.06 million with each share fetching $15.97.

MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA), on the other hand, is trading around $2.70 with a market cap of $1.22B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 66.25% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.83 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MFA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 46.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $82.46 million. This represented a 46.14% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $153.12 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.21 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $215.78 million, significantly higher than the $147.88 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $193.79 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 51 times at MFA Financial Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 922,058 shares. Insider sales totaled 583,903 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 7.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.65M shares after the latest sales, with 41.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.30% with a share float percentage of 450.47M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MFA Financial Inc. having a total of 383 institutions that hold shares in the company.