What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL), V.F. Corporation (VFC)

Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) shares are -6.21% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.23% or -$2.81 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.46% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.89% down YTD and -5.35% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -0.75% and -5.49% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 12, 2019, Edward Jones recommended the HRL stock is a Hold, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Initiated the stock as a Underperform on October 25, 2019. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.20 to suggest that the HRL stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $42.31 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.90. The forecasts give the Hormel Foods Corporation stock a price target range of $48.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 11.85% or -20.89%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -2.20% in the current quarter to $0.41, down from the $0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.74, up 2.60% from $1.74 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.37 and $0.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.83 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 69 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 43 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,179,763 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 792,936. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 413,438 and 249,002 in purchases and sales respectively.

SPLINTER JAMES M, a Group Vice President at the company, sold 20,000 shares worth $903666.0 at $45.18 per share on Mar 20. The Senior Vice President had earlier sold another 24,000 HRL shares valued at $1.08 million on Mar 20. The shares were sold at $44.93 per share. DAY THOMAS R (Executive Vice President) sold 46,213 shares at $49.02 per share on Mar 19 for a total of $2.27 million while PIPPINS DAKOTA A, (Director) sold 5,000 shares on Feb 26 for $223363.0 with each share fetching $44.67.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC), on the other hand, is trading around $45.99 with a market cap of $18.22B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $92.90 and spell out a more modest performance – a 50.5% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.21 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the V.F. Corporation (VFC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VFC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.31 billion. This represented a 61.42% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.38 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.13 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.02 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.81 billion from $11.27 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $841.63 million, significantly lower than the $1.44 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $655.35 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at V.F. Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 303,643 shares. Insider sales totaled 286,684 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 13 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 28.85M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.90% with a share float percentage of 365.87M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with V.F. Corporation having a total of 1,297 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. with over 79.42 million shares worth more than $7.92 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. held 20.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 29.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.96 billion and represent 7.53% of shares outstanding.