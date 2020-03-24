What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO), Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH)

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) shares are -75.33% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.90% or -$0.21 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.69% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -76.19% down YTD and -74.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.25% and -66.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, SunTrust recommended the MRO stock is a Hold, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on March 16, 2020. 28 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the MRO stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 28 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.35 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.70. The forecasts give the Marathon Oil Corporation stock a price target range of $25.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 86.6% or -11.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -30.00% in the current quarter to -$0.01, down from the $0.31 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.19, down -6.90% from $0.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.49 and $0.2. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.1 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 712,586 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 142,022. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 697,492 and 124,959 in purchases and sales respectively.

TILLMAN LEE M, a Chairman, President and CEO at the company, bought 22,500 shares worth $94660.0 at $4.21 per share on Mar 13. The Chairman, President and CEO had earlier bought another 27,500 MRO shares valued at $110000.0 on Mar 16. The shares were bought at $4.00 per share.

Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH), on the other hand, is trading around $1.56 with a market cap of $90.54M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 74.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.89 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Waitr Holdings Inc. (WTRH) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

WTRH’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $28.11 million. This represented a 34.78% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $43.1 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.41 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.46 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $178.97 million from $204.5 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$73.48 million, significantly lower than the -$15.84 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$76.92 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 5 times at Waitr Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 25,613 shares. Insider sales totaled 84,542 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.97M shares after the latest sales, with -0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.40% with a share float percentage of 53.82M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Waitr Holdings Inc. having a total of 96 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pelham Capital Ltd. with over 4.4 million shares worth more than $1.42 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Pelham Capital Ltd. held 5.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 4.2 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.35 million and represent 5.48% of shares outstanding.