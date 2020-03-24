Finance

What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST)

By Richard Addington

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares are -42.25% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 16.23% or $1.91 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.93% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -47.79% down YTD and -37.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.46% and -45.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, Deutsche Bank recommended the PAAS stock is a Buy, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 04, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the PAAS stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $26.18. The forecasts give the Pan American Silver Corp. stock a price target range of $32.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 57.25% or 37.82%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 50.00% in the current quarter to $0.17, up from the $0.05 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.74, up 23.50% from $0.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.25. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.27 for the next year.

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST), on the other hand, is trading around $285.53 with a market cap of $127.03B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $321.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 11.14% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.71 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

COST’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.75 billion. This represented a 90.4% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $39.07 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $2.10 on the year-over-year period, growing to $2.01 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (May 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $48.78 billion from $51.43 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $929.0 million while total current assets were at $23.7 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.72 billion, significantly higher than the $1.96 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.46 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 75 times at Costco Wholesale Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 32,243 shares. Insider sales totaled 115,933 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 62 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -49.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1M shares after the latest sales, with -3.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.90% with a share float percentage of 440.57M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Costco Wholesale Corporation having a total of 2,436 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.11 million shares worth more than $11.2 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 28.71 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.44 billion and represent 6.50% of shares outstanding.

Finance

The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Nokia Corporation (NOK)

Winifred Gerald - 0
Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares are -13.77% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.00% or -$1.37 lower in the latest trading...
Read more
Finance

This Could Be A Brutal Week For The Kroger Co. (KR), Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX)

Andrew Francis - 0
The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) shares are 7.21% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.17% or -$0.69 lower in the latest...
Read more
Finance

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) turns bearish with loss of -2.99 points

Winifred Gerald - 0
Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) is -36.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.11 and a...
Read more

Read More

The Premier Stocks For Your Portfolio: Xilinx Inc. (XLNX), CIT Group Inc. (CIT)

News Andrew Francis - 0
Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) shares are -21.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.96% or $7.56 higher in the latest trading...
Read more

What should you know before buying stock in WD-40 Company (WDFC)

News Richard Addington - 0
WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) is -1.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $153.91 and a high of...
Read more

Recent

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) Vs. Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP): Which Is Riskier?

Markets Richard Addington - 0
Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) shares are -7.41% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.76% or $0.51 higher in the latest...
Read more

Will Ebix Inc. (EBIX) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

News Winifred Gerald - 0
Ebix Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX) is 10.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.06 and a high of...
Read more

Heat Check: Vale S.A. (VALE) Vs. Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

News Winifred Gerald - 0
Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) shares are -43.94% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -9.42% or -$0.77 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us