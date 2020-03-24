What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), Sea Limited (SE)

Peloton Interactive Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) shares are -17.82% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.43% or $0.33 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -26.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 4.90% and -8.43% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 06, 2020, Canaccord Genuity recommended the PTON stock is a Buy, while earlier, Macquarie had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on February 28, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $23.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $37.33. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 37.48.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.28 and -$0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.95 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 2 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 1 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 9,942,597 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,649,222. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 9,925,356 and 1,649,222 in purchases and sales respectively.

Hadley Harbor Master Investors, a 10% Owner at the company, sold 1,560,931 shares worth $40.87 million at $26.18 per share on Mar 18. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 252,525 PTON shares valued at $6.51 million on Mar 19. The shares were sold at $25.78 per share. Hadley Harbor Master Investors (10% Owner) sold 1,649,222 shares at $25.80 per share on Mar 17 for a total of $42.55 million while LYNCH WILLIAM, (President) sold 46,544 shares on Feb 25 for $1.26 million with each share fetching $27.00.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), on the other hand, is trading around $38.45 with a market cap of $18.83B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.48 and spell out a more modest performance – a 33.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.39 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $4.08 billion from $4.02 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $9.42 million while total current assets were at $3.32 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $97.66 million, significantly higher than the -$357.03 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$99.83 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.70% with a share float percentage of 58.96M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sea Limited having a total of 346 institutions that hold shares in the company.