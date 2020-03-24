What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM), Zillow Group Inc. (Z)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) shares are -34.17% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.03% or -$0.69 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.85% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.31% down YTD and -35.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.04% and -33.21% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 10, 2020, Daiwa Securities recommended the TCOM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 19, 2020. 36 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the TCOM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 2 of the 36 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $237.74. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 90.71.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 136.60% in the current quarter to -$2.13, down from the $0.43 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.19, down -11.40% from $10.75 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$2.55 and $2.9. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.7 for the next year.

Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z), on the other hand, is trading around $31.22 with a market cap of $4.46B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $38.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 18.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Zillow Group Inc. (Z) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

Z’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $408.72 million. This represented a 56.7% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $943.95 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.49 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.49 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.13 billion from $6.08 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.28 billion while total current assets were at $3.51 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$612.17 million, significantly lower than the $3.85 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$679.22 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 44 times at Zillow Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 20 times and accounting for 602,745 shares. Insider sales totaled 653,927 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.12M shares after the latest sales, with 235.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.49% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.08% with a share float percentage of 136.58M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zillow Group Inc. having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd with over 36.01 million shares worth more than $1.65 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd held 24.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the investment firm holding over 12.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $564.56 million and represent 8.52% of shares outstanding.