What should you know before buying stock in State Street Corporation (STT)

State Street Corporation (NYSE: STT) is -45.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.10 and a high of $85.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The STT stock was last observed hovering at around $46.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.46% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.79% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 9.98% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.21, the stock is -26.97% and -39.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.88 million and changing -7.41% at the moment leaves the stock -33.33% off its SMA200. STT registered -33.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -28.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.74.

The stock witnessed a -43.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.74%, and is -9.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.11% over the week and 8.10% over the month.

State Street Corporation (STT) has around 39103 employees, a market worth around $15.61B and $3.94B in sales. and $3.94B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.05 and Fwd P/E is 6.05. Profit margin for the company is 51.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.64% and -49.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

State Street Corporation (STT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for State Street Corporation (STT) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

State Street Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.4 with sales reaching $2.93B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.10% in year-over-year returns.

State Street Corporation (STT) Top Institutional Holders

1,141 institutions hold shares in State Street Corporation (STT), with 1.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.47% while institutional investors hold 95.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 361.35M, and float is at 352.67M with Short Float at 1.77%. Institutions hold 95.45% of the Float.

State Street Corporation (STT) Insider Activity

A total of 80 insider transactions have happened at State Street Corporation (STT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kuritzkes Andrew P, the company’s EVP and Chief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that Kuritzkes Andrew P sold 11,861 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $66.94 per share for a total of $793941.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88189.0 shares.

State Street Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Kuritzkes Andrew P (EVP and Chief Risk Officer) sold a total of 6,942 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $77.73 per share for $539602.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72153.0 shares of the STT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 18, Erickson Andrew (Executive Vice President) disposed off 763 shares at an average price of $78.17 for $59644.0. The insider now directly holds 37,349 shares of State Street Corporation (STT).

State Street Corporation (STT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) that is trading -45.56% down over the past 12 months. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is -20.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.36% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.25.