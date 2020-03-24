Which institution holds the most shares in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) is -76.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.00 and a high of $68.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The OXY stock was last observed hovering at around $10.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54%.

Currently trading at $9.69, the stock is -57.07% and -72.08% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 36.42 million and changing -5.28% at the moment leaves the stock -76.90% off its SMA200. OXY registered -85.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -78.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.75.

The stock witnessed a -76.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -74.96%, and is -19.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.77% over the week and 16.99% over the month.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has around 14400 employees, a market worth around $8.67B and $20.61B in sales. and $20.61B in sales Profit margin for the company is -4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.67% and -85.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.10%).

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Analyst Forecasts

Occidental Petroleum Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.43 with sales reaching $5.53B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -122.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.70% year-over-year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Top Institutional Holders

1,413 institutions hold shares in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), with 1.38M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.15% while institutional investors hold 87.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 894.70M, and float is at 893.85M with Short Float at 2.71%. Institutions hold 87.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 88.24 million shares valued at $3.64 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.86% of the OXY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 73.55 million shares valued at $3.03 billion to account for 8.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 58.77 million shares representing 6.56% and valued at over $2.42 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 5.07% of the shares totaling 45.37 million with a market value of $1.87 billion.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KLESSE WILLIAM R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KLESSE WILLIAM R bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $11.81 per share for a total of $236200.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 149203.0 shares.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that Brown Oscar K (Senior Vice President) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $27.44 per share for $137200.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 150710.0 shares of the OXY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Walter Elisse B. (Director) acquired 3,758 shares at an average price of $33.21 for $124803.0. The insider now directly holds 24,842 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY).

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -87.62% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -60.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.54% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 25.31 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.16.