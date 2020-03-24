Which Institutions Own Shares In Textron Inc. (TXT)?

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is -51.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.05 and a high of $58.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The TXT stock was last observed hovering at around $22.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63%.

Currently trading at $21.66, the stock is -36.93% and -48.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.73 million and changing -2.83% at the moment leaves the stock -53.26% off its SMA200. TXT registered -56.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $46.21.

The stock witnessed a -54.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -51.51%, and is -19.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.97% over the week and 9.90% over the month.

Textron Inc. (TXT) has around 35000 employees, a market worth around $5.00B and $13.63B in sales. and $13.63B in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.18 and Fwd P/E is 5.50. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is -1.77% and -62.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Textron Inc. (TXT) Analyst Forecasts

Textron Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $3.08B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.90% in year-over-year returns.

Textron Inc. (TXT) Top Institutional Holders

628 institutions hold shares in Textron Inc. (TXT), with 622.58k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.27% while institutional investors hold 85.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 230.69M, and float is at 227.03M with Short Float at 2.07%. Institutions hold 85.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 31.83 million shares valued at $1.42 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.98% of the TXT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 25.12 million shares valued at $1.12 billion to account for 11.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 18.31 million shares representing 8.04% and valued at over $816.69 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.72% of the shares totaling 10.75 million with a market value of $479.34 million.

Textron Inc. (TXT) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Textron Inc. (TXT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bamford Mark S, the company’s VP and Corporate Controller. SEC filings show that Bamford Mark S sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 02 at a price of $40.90 per share for a total of $61350.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15411.0 shares.

Textron Inc. (TXT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -5.85% down over the past 12 months. AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV) is -23.33% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -37.31% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.18.