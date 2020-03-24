Which Institutions Own Shares In Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL)?

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) is -82.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.68 and a high of $30.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The WLL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $1.25, the stock is -15.44% and -62.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.99 million and changing -4.58% at the moment leaves the stock -84.72% off its SMA200. WLL registered -95.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -87.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.10.

The stock witnessed a -54.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -81.86%, and is -8.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.82% over the week and 29.62% over the month.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) has around 505 employees, a market worth around $84.86M and $1.57B in sales. and $1.57B in sales Profit margin for the company is -15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.82% and -95.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Analyst Forecasts

Whiting Petroleum Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.61 with sales reaching $337.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -170.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.00% in year-over-year returns.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Top Institutional Holders

309 institutions hold shares in Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL), with 858.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.94% while institutional investors hold 101.86% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 100.90% of the Float.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Doty Philip Edward, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Doty Philip Edward sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $1.15 per share for a total of $1145.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24975.0 shares.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation (WLL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) that is trading -91.31% down over the past 12 months. EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) is -63.13% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.75% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 35.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.67.