Who are the Institutional Holders in Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)?

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) is -70.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high of $1.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The KTOV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.08% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 98.08% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.23, the stock is -50.26% and -64.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.28 million and changing -7.96% at the moment leaves the stock -69.55% off its SMA200. KTOV registered -79.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.6286 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7525.

The stock witnessed a -64.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.90%, and is -4.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.89% over the week and 17.14% over the month.

and $1.00M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 4.55% and -85.89% from its 52-week high.

Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) Analyst Forecasts

Kitov Pharma Ltd quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV), with 1.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.22% while institutional investors hold 25.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.11M, and float is at 17.06M with Short Float at 5.25%. Institutions hold 23.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 68265.0 shares valued at $53219.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.17% of the KTOV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Virtu Financial LLC with 20463.0 shares valued at $15952.0 to account for 0.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kingsview Wealth Management, LLC which holds 16800.0 shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $13097.0, while Advisory Services Network, LLC holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 10450.0 with a market value of $8146.0.