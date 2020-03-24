Who are the Institutional Holders in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) is -72.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.01 and a high of $17.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The PBR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39%.

Currently trading at $4.46, the stock is -50.69% and -64.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 35.76 million and changing -8.04% at the moment leaves the stock -68.93% off its SMA200. PBR registered -71.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -69.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.38.

The stock witnessed a -68.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -71.88%, and is -15.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.83% over the week and 11.63% over the month.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) has around 57983 employees, a market worth around $25.11B and $59.19B in sales. and $59.19B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.95 and Fwd P/E is 4.91. Profit margin for the company is 13.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.22% and -74.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.10%).

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $17.78B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -15.90% in year-over-year returns.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) Top Institutional Holders

487 institutions hold shares in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR), with 3.33M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 13.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.63B, and float is at 4.19B with Short Float at 0.64%. Institutions hold 13.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 61.09 million shares valued at $973.7 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.23% of the PBR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 56.7 million shares valued at $903.73 million to account for 3.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fisher Asset Management, LLC which holds 34.58 million shares representing 2.40% and valued at over $551.26 million, while Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 1.99% of the shares totaling 28.65 million with a market value of $456.64 million.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) that is trading -75.29% down over the past 12 months. Hess Corporation (HES) is -50.79% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -33.11% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 35.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.68.