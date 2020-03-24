Who are the Institutional Holders in R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD)?

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD) is -79.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $4.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The RRD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 79.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.83, the stock is -51.84% and -66.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.97 million and changing -18.06% at the moment leaves the stock -71.72% off its SMA200. RRD registered -81.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.92.

The stock witnessed a -67.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.86%, and is -48.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.19% over the week and 16.26% over the month.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) has around 36400 employees, a market worth around $63.82M and $6.28B in sales. and $6.28B in sales Fwd P/E is 1.50. Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -18.06% and -83.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $1.41B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -453.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.10% in year-over-year returns.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) Top Institutional Holders

228 institutions hold shares in R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD), with 1.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.11% while institutional investors hold 90.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.11M, and float is at 68.94M with Short Float at 7.52%. Institutions hold 88.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 11.22 million shares valued at $52.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.84% of the RRD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.97 million shares valued at $32.89 million to account for 9.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 4.36 million shares representing 6.16% and valued at over $20.59 million, while Towle & Company holds 5.78% of the shares totaling 4.09 million with a market value of $19.32 million.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chatham Asset Management, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Chatham Asset Management, LLC sold 2,100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $1.61 per share for a total of $3.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.04 million shares.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 28 that Chatham Asset Management, LLC (10% Owner) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 28 and was made at $2.25 per share for $225070.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.14 million shares of the RRD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 27, Chatham Asset Management, LLC (10% Owner) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $2.25 for $674250.0. The insider now directly holds 9,041,657 shares of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD).

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (RRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quad/Graphics Inc. (QUAD) that is trading -70.73% down over the past 12 months. Cimpress plc (CMPR) is -37.82% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.82% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.83.