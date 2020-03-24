Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying CNX Resources Corporation (CNX)?

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) is -38.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.26 and a high of $11.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The CNX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.28% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.2% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 21.71% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.48, the stock is -9.44% and -17.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.33 million and changing -18.93% at the moment leaves the stock -25.75% off its SMA200. CNX registered -46.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.37.

The stock witnessed a -17.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.29%, and is -26.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.12% over the week and 20.92% over the month.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) has around 467 employees, a market worth around $1.05B and $1.53B in sales. and $1.53B in sales Fwd P/E is 16.26. Profit margin for the company is -5.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.64% and -50.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.30%).

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CNX Resources Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $398.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -111.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.10% in year-over-year returns.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Top Institutional Holders

For CNX Resources Corporation (CNX), with 158.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 84.95% while institutional investors hold 0.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 190.72M, and float is at 182.85M with Short Float at 17.26%. Institutions hold 0.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ with over 50.28 million shares valued at $444.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 26.94% of the CNX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 22.04 million shares valued at $195.08 million to account for 11.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 15.68 million shares representing 8.40% and valued at over $138.77 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.21% of the shares totaling 13.46 million with a market value of $119.1 million.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LANIGAN BERNARD JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LANIGAN BERNARD JR bought 200,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 26 at a price of $6.39 per share for a total of $1.28 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 637950.0 shares.

CNX Resources Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 25 that Clarkson J. Palmer (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 25 and was made at $6.98 per share for $139600.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 136093.0 shares of the CNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 25, LANIGAN BERNARD JR (Director) acquired 36,200 shares at an average price of $6.91 for $250124.0. The insider now directly holds 437,950 shares of CNX Resources Corporation (CNX).

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) that is -73.08% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.29% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 29.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.98.