Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND)?

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) is -33.02% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.32 and a high of $7.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The SAND stock was last observed hovering at around $4.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $7.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.68% off the consensus price target high of $8.86 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 23.7% higher than the price target low of $6.54 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.99, the stock is -13.77% and -22.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.83 million and changing 10.40% at the moment leaves the stock -20.72% off its SMA200. SAND registered -12.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.29.

The stock witnessed a -34.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.68%, and is 6.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.87% over the week and 14.40% over the month.

and $89.43M in sales Current P/E ratio is 55.44 and Fwd P/E is 62.37. Distance from 52-week low is 50.30% and -36.84% from its 52-week high.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -64.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.80% in year-over-year returns.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 178.80M, and float is at 176.26M with Short Float at 2.38%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND): Who are the competitors?

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is -52.56% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 80.78% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 807040.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.77.