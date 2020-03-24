Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)?

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is -35.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.99 and a high of $33.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The KHC stock was last observed hovering at around $22.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.51%.

Currently trading at $20.77, the stock is -15.06% and -24.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14.72 million and changing -6.78% at the moment leaves the stock -28.77% off its SMA200. KHC registered -35.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.12.

The stock witnessed a -23.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.89%, and is -5.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.22% over the week and 7.03% over the month.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) has around 37000 employees, a market worth around $26.97B and $24.98B in sales. and $24.98B in sales Current P/E ratio is 13.13 and Fwd P/E is 9.05. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.90% and -38.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Analyst Forecasts

The Kraft Heinz Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $5.71B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 119.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.90% year-over-year.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Top Institutional Holders

1,325 institutions hold shares in The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), with 9.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.77% while institutional investors hold 106.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.30B, and float is at 315.83M with Short Float at 9.00%. Institutions hold 105.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc with over 325.63 million shares valued at $10.46 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 26.66% of the KHC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 56.13 million shares valued at $1.8 billion to account for 4.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 40.51 million shares representing 3.32% and valued at over $1.3 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 2.47% of the shares totaling 30.21 million with a market value of $970.57 million.

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Van Damme Alexandre, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Van Damme Alexandre bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 18 at a price of $28.45 per share for a total of $7.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 250000.0 shares.

The Kraft Heinz Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that LEMANN JORGE P (Director) bought a total of 3,496,503 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $28.60 per share for $100.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.52 million shares of the KHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, 3G Global Food Holdings LP (10% Owner) disposed off 25,068,657 shares at an average price of $28.44 for $712.95 million. The insider now directly holds 245,028,716 shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC).

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading -13.53% down over the past 12 months. Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) is -14.65% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 43.86% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.52.