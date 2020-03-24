Why has Olin Corporation (OLN) dropped -15.50 in last trading?

Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) is -42.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.76 and a high of $25.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The OLN stock was last observed hovering at around $11.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.82%.

Currently trading at $9.92, the stock is -26.71% and -36.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.86 million and changing -15.50% at the moment leaves the stock -44.61% off its SMA200. OLN registered -55.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -46.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.85.

The stock witnessed a -47.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.25%, and is 6.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.22% over the week and 13.42% over the month.

Olin Corporation (OLN) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $6.11B in sales. and $6.11B in sales Fwd P/E is 9.76. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.24% and -60.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

Olin Corporation (OLN) Analyst Forecasts

Olin Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $1.39B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -103.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.30% in year-over-year returns.

Olin Corporation (OLN) Top Institutional Holders

390 institutions hold shares in Olin Corporation (OLN), with 2.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.74% while institutional investors hold 101.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 158.10M, and float is at 154.98M with Short Float at 7.36%. Institutions hold 99.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 21.91 million shares valued at $378.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.89% of the OLN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 19.5 million shares valued at $336.34 million to account for 12.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 15.2 million shares representing 9.64% and valued at over $262.26 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.20% of the shares totaling 8.2 million with a market value of $141.45 million.

Olin Corporation (OLN) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Olin Corporation (OLN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCINTOSH JOHN L, the company’s EVP, Synergies & Systems. SEC filings show that MCINTOSH JOHN L sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 20 at a price of $16.86 per share for a total of $151770.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81227.0 shares.

Olin Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 23 that Sutton Scott McDougald (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 23 and was made at $15.66 per share for $234882.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45000.0 shares of the OLN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 21, Alderman Heidi S (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $16.69 for $33374.0. The insider now directly holds 2,000 shares of Olin Corporation (OLN).

Olin Corporation (OLN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) that is -32.05% lower over the past 12 months. Westlake Chemical Corporation (WLK) is -51.56% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 51.97% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.56.