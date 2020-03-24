Why should you buy stock in Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO)?

Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE: APO) is -50.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.46 and a high of $52.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The APO stock was last observed hovering at around $26.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.04% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.98% off the consensus price target high of $61.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.80, the stock is -36.21% and -45.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.03 million and changing -11.33% at the moment leaves the stock -40.96% off its SMA200. APO registered -15.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -40.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.40 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.27.

The stock witnessed a -47.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.13%, and is -23.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 26.95% over the week and 12.66% over the month.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has around 1421 employees, a market worth around $10.03B and $2.93B in sales. and $2.93B in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.13 and Fwd P/E is 7.85. Profit margin for the company is 27.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.30% and -54.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.50%).

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apollo Global Management Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.53 with sales reaching $519.26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.70% in year-over-year returns.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Top Institutional Holders

389 institutions hold shares in Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO), with 22.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.72% while institutional investors hold 79.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 421.63M, and float is at 206.74M with Short Float at 2.31%. Institutions hold 71.77% of the Float.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Insider Activity

A total of 63 insider transactions have happened at Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 46 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROWAN MARC J, the company’s Senior Managing Director. SEC filings show that ROWAN MARC J sold 238,088 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $42.78 per share for a total of $10.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.78 million shares.

Apollo Global Management Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that ROWAN MARC J (Senior Managing Director) sold a total of 104,460 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $42.92 per share for $4.48 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.02 million shares of the APO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, ROWAN MARC J (Senior Managing Director) disposed off 87,835 shares at an average price of $43.45 for $3.82 million. The insider now directly holds 3,124,096 shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO).