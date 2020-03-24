Markets

Why should you buy stock in BHP Group (BBL)?

By Andrew Francis

BHP Group (NYSE: BBL) is -45.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.64 and a high of $51.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The BBL stock was last observed hovering at around $24.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49%.

Currently trading at $25.40, the stock is -21.42% and -36.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.43 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -42.29% off its SMA200. BBL registered -44.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.91.

The stock witnessed a -40.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.77%, and is 2.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.70% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

BHP Group (BBL) has around 28926 employees, a market worth around $75.08B and $45.84B in sales. and $45.84B in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.81 and Fwd P/E is 10.40. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.44% and -51.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

BHP Group (BBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BHP Group (BBL) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BHP Group quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.70% this year.

BHP Group (BBL) Top Institutional Holders

217 institutions hold shares in BHP Group (BBL), with 556.27k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.02% while institutional investors hold 4.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.96B, and float is at 1.06B with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 4.42% of the Float.

BHP Group (BBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -55.75% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.68% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.67.

Markets

Volatility Returns To Facebook Inc. (FB), United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL)

Richard Addington - 0
Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares are -27.84% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.09% or -$1.63 lower in the latest trading...
Read more
Markets

Investors have great interest in Lyft Inc. (LYFT), The Southern Company (SO)

Sue Brooks - 0
Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares are -47.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.30% or $1.34 higher in the latest trading...
Read more
Markets

Who are the Institutional Holders in Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV)?

Richard Addington - 0
Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) is -70.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.22 and a high...
Read more

Read More

First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (FIBK) is attracting new Institutional Money

Industry Andrew Francis - 0
First Interstate BancSystem Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) is -7.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.57 and a...
Read more

Stocks To Watch With Trade Uncertainty This High – Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH), Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)

Finance Sue Brooks - 0
Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) shares are -4.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 8.66% or $0.22 higher in the...
Read more

Recent

It makes sense to watch Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) And Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)

Companies Winifred Gerald - 0
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ: PPC) shares are -30.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.98% or -$0.23 lower in the latest...
Read more

Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O)

Finance Sue Brooks - 0
Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) is 6.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.21 and a high...
Read more

What Are These 2 Stocks Telling Us? – PVH Corp. (PVH), eHealth Inc. (EHTH)

Finance Richard Addington - 0
PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) shares are -26.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.26% or -$4.27 lower in the latest trading...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us