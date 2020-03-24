Why should you buy stock in BHP Group (BBL)?

BHP Group (NYSE: BBL) is -45.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.64 and a high of $51.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The BBL stock was last observed hovering at around $24.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49%.

Currently trading at $25.40, the stock is -21.42% and -36.55% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.43 million and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock -42.29% off its SMA200. BBL registered -44.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $39.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.91.

The stock witnessed a -40.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -45.77%, and is 2.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.70% over the week and 5.17% over the month.

BHP Group (BBL) has around 28926 employees, a market worth around $75.08B and $45.84B in sales. and $45.84B in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.81 and Fwd P/E is 10.40. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.44% and -51.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

BHP Group (BBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BHP Group (BBL) is a “Underweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BHP Group quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.70% this year.

BHP Group (BBL) Top Institutional Holders

217 institutions hold shares in BHP Group (BBL), with 556.27k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.02% while institutional investors hold 4.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.96B, and float is at 1.06B with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 4.42% of the Float.

BHP Group (BBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -55.75% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.68% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.67.