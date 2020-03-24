Industry

Why should you buy stock in Vale S.A. (VALE)?

By Andrew Francis

Vale S.A. (NYSE: VALE) is -50.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.61 and a high of $13.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The VALE stock was last observed hovering at around $6.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.44% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 39.63% higher than the price target low of $10.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.58, the stock is -27.23% and -40.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32.17 million and changing -5.73% at the moment leaves the stock -43.90% off its SMA200. VALE registered -47.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -41.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.92.

The stock witnessed a -42.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -48.91%, and is -16.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.22% over the week and 9.60% over the month.

Vale S.A. (VALE) has around 71149 employees, a market worth around $36.66B and $29.11B in sales. and $29.11B in sales Fwd P/E is 4.54. Profit margin for the company is -4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.45% and -52.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Vale S.A. (VALE) Analyst Forecasts

Vale S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $7.74B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -126.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.60% in year-over-year returns.

Vale S.A. (VALE) Top Institutional Holders

476 institutions hold shares in Vale S.A. (VALE), with 4.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 19.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.57B, and float is at 3.99B with Short Float at 0.65%. Institutions hold 19.07% of the Float.

Vale S.A. (VALE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Rio Tinto Group (RIO) that is trading -34.35% down over the past 12 months. BHP Group (BBL) is -44.96% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.96% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 23.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.96.

