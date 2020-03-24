Will Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH) is -39.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.60 and a high of $9.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The HOTH stock was last observed hovering at around $2.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.04%.

Currently trading at $3.74, the stock is -1.45% and -15.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.94 million and changing 38.52% at the moment leaves the stock -24.07% off its SMA200. HOTH registered -30.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -15.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.91.

The stock witnessed a -17.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -24.75%, and is 6.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 45.69% over the week and 17.45% over the month.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) has around 2 employees, a market worth around $40.39M. Distance from 52-week low is 44.12% and -58.77% from its 52-week high.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Analyst Forecasts

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.16.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.50% this year.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH), with 5.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.90% while institutional investors hold 0.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.80M, and float is at 4.46M with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 0.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31221.0 shares valued at $193257.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.31% of the HOTH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is UBS Group AG with 2047.0 shares valued at $12670.0 to account for 0.02% of the shares outstanding.

Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (HOTH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times.