Will Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) is -25.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.93 and a high of $65.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The MXIM stock was last observed hovering at around $44.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.71% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.24% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 8.34% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.83, the stock is -11.77% and -21.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.54 million and changing 3.88% at the moment leaves the stock -21.23% off its SMA200. MXIM registered -15.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.13.

The stock witnessed a -25.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.22%, and is 7.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.14% over the week and 6.89% over the month.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) has around 7131 employees, a market worth around $12.39B and $2.18B in sales. and $2.18B in sales Current P/E ratio is 16.09 and Fwd P/E is 17.35. Profit margin for the company is 35.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.30% and -30.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (29.70%).

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.6 with sales reaching $568.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.40% year-over-year.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Top Institutional Holders

823 institutions hold shares in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM), with 2.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.85% while institutional investors hold 94.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 270.33M, and float is at 267.10M with Short Float at 2.35%. Institutions hold 93.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.65 million shares valued at $2.01 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.12% of the MXIM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 28.8 million shares valued at $1.77 billion to account for 10.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 22.0 million shares representing 8.17% and valued at over $1.35 billion, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 4.37% of the shares totaling 11.77 million with a market value of $723.94 million.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Grady Robert Edward, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Grady Robert Edward sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $57.35 per share for a total of $458826.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34012.0 shares.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that DOLUCA TUNC (PRESIDENT, CEO & DIRECTOR) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $58.00 per share for $145000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.29 million shares of the MXIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, DOLUCA TUNC (PRESIDENT, CEO & DIRECTOR) disposed off 11,500 shares at an average price of $56.14 for $645602.0. The insider now directly holds 1,295,312 shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM).

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading -20.71% down over the past 12 months. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is -46.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.46% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.21.