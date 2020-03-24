Will Shopify Inc. (SHOP) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) is -5.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $190.38 and a high of $593.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The SHOP stock was last observed hovering at around $346.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 29.33% off its average median price target of $587.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.39% off the consensus price target high of $675.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are -13.75% lower than the price target low of $330.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $375.39, the stock is -11.99% and -18.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.64 million and changing 8.48% at the moment leaves the stock 1.79% off its SMA200. SHOP registered 88.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $457.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $369.17.

The stock witnessed a -27.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.50%, and is 16.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.36% over the week and 9.33% over the month.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $44.40B and $1.58B in sales. and $1.58B in sales Fwd P/E is 477.60. Profit margin for the company is -7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.18% and -36.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.60%).

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is a “Overweight”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shopify Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.19 with sales reaching $445.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 36.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 43.70% in year-over-year returns.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Top Institutional Holders

879 institutions hold shares in Shopify Inc. (SHOP), with 391.56k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.34% while institutional investors hold 73.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 118.27M, and float is at 104.46M with Short Float at 2.36%. Institutions hold 73.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 9.18 million shares valued at $3.65 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.78% of the SHOP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Baillie Gifford and Company with 6.04 million shares valued at $2.4 billion to account for 5.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WCM Investment Management, LLC which holds 4.76 million shares representing 4.55% and valued at over $1.89 billion, while Morgan Stanley holds 4.12% of the shares totaling 4.31 million with a market value of $1.71 billion.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) that is trading -7.99% down over the past 12 months. PC Connection Inc. (CNXN) is 1.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.98% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.05 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.15.