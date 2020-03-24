Will Spherix Incorporated (AIKI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: AIKI) is -53.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $5.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The AIKI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $1822.10 for the next 12 months. It is also 99.97% off the consensus price target high of $1822.10 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 99.97% higher than the price target low of $1822.10 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.61, the stock is -53.49% and -48.97% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.4 million and changing 5.15% at the moment leaves the stock -61.49% off its SMA200. AIKI registered -81.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -66.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1818 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6888.

The stock witnessed a -40.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -46.96%, and is -34.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 35.78% over the week and 56.16% over the month.

Spherix Incorporated (AIKI) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $8.46M and $0.01M in sales. and $0.01M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 15.09% and -88.95% from its 52-week high.

Spherix Incorporated (AIKI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spherix Incorporated (AIKI) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spherix Incorporated quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -282.90% this year.

Spherix Incorporated (AIKI) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Spherix Incorporated (AIKI), with 689.52k shares held by insiders accounting for 14.29% while institutional investors hold 0.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.87M, and float is at 11.81M with Short Float at 2.04%. Institutions hold 0.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 60174.0 shares valued at $79429.0. The investor’s holdings represent 1.25% of the AIKI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 20740.0 shares valued at $27376.0 to account for 0.43% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS Group AG which holds 6486.0 shares representing 0.13% and valued at over $8561.0, while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft holds 0.05% of the shares totaling 2272.0 with a market value of $2999.0.

Spherix Incorporated (AIKI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Spherix Incorporated (AIKI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.