Will Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE: WPG) is -70.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $5.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The WPG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.86% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 68.86% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.09, the stock is -46.01% and -60.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.54 million and changing -6.03% at the moment leaves the stock -69.48% off its SMA200. WPG registered -79.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.56.

The stock witnessed a -59.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -70.22%, and is -16.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 31.46% over the week and 19.91% over the month.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) has around 851 employees, a market worth around $166.13M and $661.50M in sales. and $661.50M in sales Profit margin for the company is -1.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.92% and -80.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.40%).

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Washington Prime Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $170.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -114.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.80% in year-over-year returns.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Top Institutional Holders

322 institutions hold shares in Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG), with 2.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.10% while institutional investors hold 90.11% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 89.12% of the Float.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by CONFORTI LOUIS G, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that CONFORTI LOUIS G bought 46,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 09 at a price of $2.16 per share for a total of $100440.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 925990.0 shares.

Washington Prime Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 06 that LAIKIN ROBERT J (Director) bought a total of 46,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 06 and was made at $2.29 per share for $106943.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 221700.0 shares of the WPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05, LAIKIN ROBERT J (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $2.59 for $129350.0. The insider now directly holds 175,000 shares of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG).

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) that is trading -21.64% down over the past 12 months. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (SHO) is -44.94% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.91% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 66.58 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.98.