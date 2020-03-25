A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL), Seagate Technology plc (STX)

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENBL) shares are -81.85% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.55% or $0.01 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -81.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -27.78% and -76.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, UBS recommended the ENBL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Barclays had Downgrade the stock as a Underweight on March 24, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the ENBL stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.82 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.90. The forecasts give the Enable Midstream Partners LP stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.0% or 9.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -12.00% in the current quarter to $0.22, down from the $0.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.89, up 12.90% from $1.02 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.12 and $0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.9 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 5 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 358,420 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 24,086. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 234,188 and 24,086 in purchases and sales respectively.

Trauschke Sean, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $97000.0 at $9.70 per share on Nov 14. The Director had earlier bought another 3,500 ENBL shares valued at $18940.0 on Mar 06. The shares were bought at $5.41 per share. Prochazka Scott M (Director) bought 7,500 shares at $12.27 per share on Aug 09 for a total of $92025.0 while Trauschke Sean, (Director) bought 2,500 shares on Aug 08 for $30656.0 with each share fetching $12.26.

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX), on the other hand, is trading around $43.46 with a market cap of $11.43B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.33 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.19% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.78 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 82 times at Seagate Technology plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 32 times and accounting for 684,023 shares. Insider sales totaled 956,429 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 50 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 134.64M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.80% with a share float percentage of 259.20M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Seagate Technology plc having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.48 million shares worth more than $1.51 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ValueAct Holdings, L.P., with the investment firm holding over 29.52 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.41 billion and represent 10.66% of shares outstanding.