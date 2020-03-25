A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ), Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR)

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) shares are -47.87% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 24.77% or $1.63 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -49.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 46.61% and -57.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 08, 2019, Barclays recommended the HTZ stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Jefferies had Initiated the stock as a Hold on November 22, 2019. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the HTZ stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.14. The forecasts give the Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stock a price target range of $38.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.39% or -64.2%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.10% in the current quarter to -$0.63, up from the -$0.99 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.39, down -2.70% from $1.44 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.81. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.81 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 57 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 5,809,839 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 33,790. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 5,617,173 and 24,396 in purchases and sales respectively.

ICAHN CARL C, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 3,743,218 shares worth $30.17 million at $8.06 per share on Mar 11. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 6,387,918 HTZ shares valued at $44.65 million on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $6.99 per share.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.66 with a market cap of $250.98M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.56 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.69% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Nabors Industries Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 7 times and accounting for 4,185,423 shares. Insider sales totaled 921,294 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 9 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 25.26M shares after the latest sales, with 16.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.00% with a share float percentage of 380.22M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nabors Industries Ltd. having a total of 356 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 42.17 million shares worth more than $145.08 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 36.28 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $124.81 million and represent 9.99% of shares outstanding.