A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (IOVA), Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IOVA) shares are 16.11% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 34.99% or $8.33 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 9.28% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 60.86% and 30.17% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 26, 2020, Oppenheimer recommended the IOVA stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Barclays had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on March 04, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the IOVA stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $32.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $40.00. The forecasts give the Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $60.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 46.43% or 8.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -22.00% in the current quarter to -$0.52, down from the -$0.3 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.64 and -$0.43. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$2.05 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN), on the other hand, is trading around $2.62 with a market cap of $507.19M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.59 and spell out a more modest performance – a 85.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.88 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 16 times at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 334,996 shares. Insider sales totaled 13,829 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.81M shares after the latest sales, with 37.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.44% with a share float percentage of 187.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. having a total of 372 institutions that hold shares in the company.