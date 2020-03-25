A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), Big Lots Inc. (BIG)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO) shares are -13.19% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.47% or $26.73 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -13.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.82% and -12.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, Credit Suisse recommended the TMO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on January 31, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the TMO stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $282.03 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $345.19. The forecasts give the Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. stock a price target range of $385.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $328.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 26.75% or 14.02%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.30% in the current quarter to $2.94, up from the $2.81 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $13.62, up 5.20% from $12.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $3.2 and $3.39. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $15.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 34 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 91 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 319,526 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 348,209. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 160,015 and 159,988 in purchases and sales respectively.

Stevenson Mark, a Executive Vice President & COO at the company, sold 25,000 shares worth $8.11 million at $324.28 per share on Mar 04. The Sr. VP and CFO had earlier sold another 8,700 TMO shares valued at $2.77 million on Mar 04. The shares were sold at $318.54 per share. Lagarde Michel (Executive Vice President) sold 12,000 shares at $318.54 per share on Mar 04 for a total of $3.82 million while Lagarde Michel, (Executive Vice President) sold 12,000 shares on Mar 03 for $3.84 million with each share fetching $319.81.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG), on the other hand, is trading around $15.41 with a market cap of $509.92M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 24.05% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 29 times at Big Lots Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 9 times and accounting for 150,122 shares. Insider sales totaled 52,935 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 571.89k shares after the latest sales, with 27.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Big Lots Inc. having a total of 312 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.08 million shares worth more than $174.69 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 15.58% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 4.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $128.87 million and represent 11.49% of shares outstanding.