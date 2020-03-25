A focus on opportunistic stocks: Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE), Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) shares are -82.46% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 10.56% or $0.17 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -81.95% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.77% and -79.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 22, 2019, Morgan Stanley recommended the CVE stock is a Underweight, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 04, 2020. 22 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the CVE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 22 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $10.85. The forecasts give the Cenovus Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $12.07 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2.06. The two limits represent an upside potential of 85.25% or 13.59%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 600.00% in the current quarter to -$0.02, up from the -$0.04 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.29, up 10.60% from $0.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.03 and $0.28. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.47 for the next year.

Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE:PEAK), on the other hand, is trading around $21.16 with a market cap of $11.11B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $35.92 and spell out a more modest performance – a 41.09% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.29 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at Healthpeak Properties Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 328,015 shares. Insider sales totaled 189,117 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -14.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.18M shares after the latest sales, with 42.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 504.45M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Healthpeak Properties Inc. having a total of 878 institutions that hold shares in the company.