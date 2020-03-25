A focus on opportunistic stocks: Cloudflare Inc. (NET), Vivint Solar Inc. (VSLR)

Cloudflare Inc. (NYSE: NET) shares are 31.36% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.67% or $1.0 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 23.68% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 19.90% and 13.12% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 10, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the NET stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 14, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the NET stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $22.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.42. The forecasts give the Cloudflare Inc. stock a price target range of $27.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 18.51% or -12.05%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.2, up 36.20% from -$0.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and -$0.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.14 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 13,334. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 13,334 in purchases and sales respectively.

Zatlyn Michelle, a Chief Operating Officer at the company, sold 28,300 shares worth $526169.0 at $18.59 per share on Mar 13. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier sold another 15,000 NET shares valued at $270000.0 on Mar 17. The shares were sold at $18.00 per share. Zatlyn Michelle (Chief Operating Officer) sold 28,300 shares at $18.40 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $520829.0 while Zatlyn Michelle, (Chief Operating Officer) sold 28,300 shares on Mar 11 for $578186.0 with each share fetching $20.43.

Vivint Solar Inc. (NYSE:VSLR), on the other hand, is trading around $4.75 with a market cap of $581.01M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $12.83 and spell out a more modest performance – a 62.98% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.41 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 90 times at Vivint Solar Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 29 times and accounting for 1,462,236 shares. Insider sales totaled 7,028,454 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 61 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -32.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.6M shares after the latest sales, with -11.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.80% with a share float percentage of 118.56M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vivint Solar Inc. having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackstone Group Inc. with over 74.36 million shares worth more than $539.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackstone Group Inc. held 59.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 14.53 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $105.48 million and represent 11.70% of shares outstanding.