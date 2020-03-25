A focus on opportunistic stocks: Dana Incorporated (DAN), The Unilever Group (UL)

Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) shares are -59.29% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 20.10% or $1.24 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -59.82% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 33.51% and -53.37% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 20, 2019, Oppenheimer recommended the DAN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, RBC Capital Mkts had Downgrade the stock as a Sector Perform on March 16, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the DAN stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.41 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $18.13. The forecasts give the Dana Incorporated stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 66.32% or 17.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.70% in the current quarter to $0.6, down from the $0.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.32, down -5.70% from $3.06 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.71 and $0.82. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.73 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 74 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 651,758 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 403,028. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 633,908 and 257,596 in purchases and sales respectively.

Collins Jonathan Mark, a EVP & Chief Financial Officer at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $176150.0 at $17.62 per share on Nov 07. The Director had earlier sold another 6,963 DAN shares valued at $119631.0 on Feb 18. The shares were sold at $17.18 per share. Pyle Robert D (Pres, Light Vehicle Driveline) sold 32,851 shares at $17.42 per share on Nov 06 for a total of $572427.0 while Matthews Dwayne, (Pres – Power Technologies Grp) sold 35,000 shares on Nov 04 for $619614.0 with each share fetching $17.70.

The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL), on the other hand, is trading around $47.50 with a market cap of $119.59B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $62.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.39% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.20% with a share float percentage of 1.13B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Unilever Group having a total of 723 institutions that hold shares in the company.