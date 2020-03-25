A focus on opportunistic stocks: DocuSign Inc. (DOCU), Retail Properties of America Inc. (RPAI)

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares are 14.69% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.80% or $1.5 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is up 14.59% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 19.82% and -1.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2019, JMP Securities recommended the DOCU stock is a Mkt Outperform, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on January 13, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the DOCU stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 10 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $85.00 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $86.38. The forecasts give the DocuSign Inc. stock a price target range of $98.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $77.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 13.27% or -10.39%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 140.00% in the current quarter to $0.1, up from the $0.07 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.48, up 30.30% from $0.31 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.03 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.83 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 25 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 64 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 522,746 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,015,074. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 98,202 and 440,890 in purchases and sales respectively.

Salem Enrique T, a Director at the company, sold 372,351 shares worth $29.27 million at $78.60 per share on Mar 19. The Director had earlier sold another 16,452 DOCU shares valued at $1.31 million on Mar 20. The shares were sold at $79.70 per share. OLRICH SCOTT V. (Chief Operating Officer) sold 2,000 shares at $76.96 per share on Mar 11 for a total of $153916.0 while Wolberg Kirsten O., (Chief Technology & Ops Officer) sold 7,877 shares on Feb 18 for $701053.0 with each share fetching $89.00.

Retail Properties of America Inc. (NYSE:RPAI), on the other hand, is trading around $4.99 with a market cap of $803.39M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $14.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 65.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 36 times at Retail Properties of America Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 16 times and accounting for 425,819 shares. Insider sales totaled 137,485 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 20 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.4M shares after the latest sales, with 43.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Retail Properties of America Inc. having a total of 355 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 31.91 million shares worth more than $389.02 million. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 14.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 16.3 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $198.74 million and represent 7.63% of shares outstanding.