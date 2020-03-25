Finance

A focus on opportunistic stocks: Embraer S.A. (ERJ), Danaher Corporation (DHR)

By Richard Addington

Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) shares are -62.96% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 18.17% or $1.11 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -61.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.96% and -58.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 15, 2020, UBS recommended the ERJ stock is a Neutral, while earlier, HSBC Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 13, 2020. 10 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the ERJ stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $21.28. The forecasts give the Embraer S.A. stock a price target range of $30.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 75.93% or 27.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -188.90% in the current quarter to -$0.02, up from the -$0.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.72, up 6.90% from -$0.97 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.12 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.6 for the next year.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), on the other hand, is trading around $129.15 with a market cap of $92.78B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $169.73 and spell out a more modest performance – a 23.91% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 99 times at Danaher Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 44 times and accounting for 2,451,059 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,290,031 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 55 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 78.15M shares after the latest sales, with 1.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.60% with a share float percentage of 618.18M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Danaher Corporation having a total of 2,001 institutions that hold shares in the company.

