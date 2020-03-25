A focus on opportunistic stocks: SITE Centers Corp. (SITC), Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE: SITC) shares are -61.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.27% or $0.12 higher in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -60.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.74% and -58.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 25, 2019, Compass Point recommended the SITC stock is a Sell, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on December 17, 2019. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.80 to suggest that the SITC stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $13.83. The forecasts give the SITE Centers Corp. stock a price target range of $16.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 66.25% or 50.91%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 150.00% in the current quarter to $0.07, down from the $0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.23, up 1.00% from $0.33 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.04 and $0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.22 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 206,821 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 42,121. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 172,214 and 41,563 in purchases and sales respectively.

AHERN TERRANCE R, a Director at the company, bought 27,000 shares worth $106920.0 at $3.96 per share on Mar 19. The EVP & COO had earlier bought another 20,576 SITC shares valued at $97324.0 on Mar 19. The shares were bought at $4.73 per share. Lukes David R (President & CEO) bought 20,000 shares at $4.50 per share on Mar 19 for a total of $90000.0 while Fennerty Conor, (EVP, CFO & Treasurer) bought 11,000 shares on Mar 19 for $50336.0 with each share fetching $4.58.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC), on the other hand, is trading around $42.90 with a market cap of $16.42B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $50.99 and spell out a more modest performance – a 15.87% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Yum China Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 10 times and accounting for 91,369 shares. Insider sales totaled 52,401 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 12 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 834.25k shares after the latest sales, with 9.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.50% with a share float percentage of 374.95M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yum China Holdings Inc. having a total of 996 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 37.14 million shares worth more than $1.78 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Invesco Ltd. held 9.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 30.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.47 billion and represent 8.17% of shares outstanding.